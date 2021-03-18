Ángel López has caused a stir because he was announced as the new figure on the jury table of the program I am, great battles, great celebrities, where he will occupy the chair of music producer Tony Succar.

The Puerto Rican artist had remained hermetic about his new work, until this Thursday, March 18, two days after his debut in the ‘consecrated’ competition, he expressed his excitement at being part of the Peruvian reality show.

“It’s already unofficial! I will be part of the jury in this season of I am. Thanks to all the Yo soy team, the honor is all mine, Peru! ”, The famous wrote on his Instagram profile, where he also shared the promotional video announcing his debut in the Latina production.

“This Saturday, a new jury arrives at I am, great battles, great celebrities. Successful Puerto Rican singer. His songs marked an entire era. Winner of a gold record and seven Billboard Awards. A luxury jury is here to stay: Angel Lopez”, You hear the voice-over say.

Ángel López spoke on social networks about his foray into Yo soy, great battles, great celebrities. Photo: Ángel López Instagram

In the clip, Tony Succar reveals that it was he who got the Puerto Rican to come to the country to be part of the contest. “I want to tell you that for a while I will not be able to accompany you from Peru, and I have asked a great friend to accompany you, and he has happily accepted,” reveals the winner of two Grammy Awards.

Ángel López is known for performing the hit song “A puro dolor”As part of the Son by Four group, he has a broad musical career and also has experience as a jury and mentor for the Factor X Bolivia program.

The Peruvian public was quick to react to the singer’s post and gave him a warm welcome. “Welcome Angel! You are already family. I am ”,“ Welcome teacher, enjoy your stay in Peru ”,“ Welcome to Peru, you are a great talent! ”,“ What beautiful news! Welcome ”,“ Happy to have you ”,“ I’m dying! I love your voice and your songs “, were some comments left on the networks.

