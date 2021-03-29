The Puerto Rican Ángel López was pleasantly impressed with the talent of the Peruvian singer Amy Gutiérrez, during his participation in I am, great battles, great celebrities, where he has as an artistic partner the impersonator of Yuri.

In conversations with El Popular, the Latina reality jury expressed its admiration for the 22-year-old and assured that he is willing to work with her on a musical project. “I am a fan of Amy, her charisma and her talent. The truth is that I would like to later collaborate with her ”, he declared.

As you remember, Angel Lopez described as “majestically beautiful” the performance of Amy Gutiérrez and Noelia Calle (‘Yuri’), who enchanted the jury table with their performance in the recent edition of I am, great battles, great celebrities.

“Amy, this song is by Taylor Dayne,” Love will lead you back “and the Spanish version was majestically beautiful. What a good job,” said the Puerto Rican star after witnessing the performance of the duo with the theme “Who are you?” .

Ángel López says goodbye to Peru to reunite with his family

Through his social networks, Ángel López announced that he will take a short vacation outside of Peru, to reunite with his family.

“Thank you Diosito and on his way home even for a few days!” Wrote the famous interpreter of “A pure pain”, on his official Instagram profile.

