The Catalan presenter Àngel Llàcer has reappeared on television after suffering the hardest year of his life. The jury of Your face sounds familiar to me contracted a bacteria that it almost cost him his life on a trip to Vietnam.

“I went on vacation to Vietnam and they told you ‘don’t eat this’. I eat everything… I ate on the street. And there I got poisoning. I was cured of the poisoning, but I came back from there and the bug has lived in me until it reproduced in my intestine,” Llàcer said.

At first, it did not seem to be of major importance, however, the Shigella bacteria forced the Catalan to be admitted to the intensive care unit for a month, and even say goodbye to your family and friends because of the seriousness of the diagnosis.

“The bug was still roaming around and if it eats a vital organ, goodbye. They told me that in this operation either he came out without a leg or he didn’t go out“, he revealed, since the bacteria had “eaten” 30% of his twin. Finally, after a very tough fight, several operations and an almost accusation, the presenter was able to begin to recover, yes, away from the spotlights and the dishes.

Almost a year after the day that changed his life, Llàcer has returned to television, this time to the program Col.lapse of TV3where he has shared how his rehabilitation is going and has revealed that he is currently is “on leave”.

The musical director has stressed that he feels “old” after spending months fighting to recover, but assures that he is in “very good spirits”: “I already had the desire to live. What I most want to be with my friends“.

“Before I worked a lot and now I don’t work“, he shared with Ricard Ustrell, but it was not until recently that Llàcer made the decision to stop, since after leaving the hospital, his wish was to return to routine, something that still had to wait.