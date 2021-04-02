For the second year in a row the chef’s kitchen Angel Leon it will reach vulnerable groups. Today Friday April 2, feast of Good Friday, More than 21,000 people treated daily in 247 hospitals and residences by Medirest, the brand for the socio-sanitary field of Compass Group Spain, will be able to taste a scrambled eggs with chistorra marina and hake potatoes designed by the chef of the sea. It will be the second course in a special vigil menu that begins with a chickpea stew with cod, prepared especially for residents and patients who eat at Medirest centers.

Ángel León, chef at the Aponiente restaurant, highlights that “we are very excited to be able to reach this group through our kitchen, bringing an innovative menu based on seafood to their centers and residences. We continue side by side with you without leaving anyone behind ”, says this internationally renowned chef, owner of the Aponiente and Alevante restaurants, with whom he has received four Michelin stars and three Repsol Suns.

Marc Gonzalez, Director of Marketing and Communication of Compass Group Spain affirms that «Each of the people we take care of on a daily basis is a priority for us, But in the last twelve months we have seen how the most vulnerable groups need us even more. We want them to know that we are still by their side «.

The scrambled eggs with chistorra marina and hake potatoes consists of a innovative gastronomic R&D proposal designed by Ángel León together with Compass Group Spain and Pescanova to promote a more balanced diet based on increased fish consumption.

Food collection



During these months, the social restoration group has launched various actions to accompany and help the most vulnerable groups. Among them, the project We Feed the Emotions. It is an initiative specially designed for the community of users in the Seniors and Social sectors that, in addition to offering them a healthy diet, takes care of their emotional well-being by offering recreational and entertainment activities that awaken their enthusiasm and encouragement.

It has also promoted the collection of more than 30 tons of aid that have been donated to Food Banks with the Grow Food Banks movement, the result of an agreement with FESBAL. This amount includes the almost 3 tons obtained thanks to the initiative of donating 1 kilo of food for each patient who has been discharged from the Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid. The project has the collaboration of dozens of clients and suppliers of the company, who is the benchmark company in the social catering sector in Spain, with more than 50 years of history.