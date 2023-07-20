Ángel, 67 years old, was found guilty of the crime committed against his wife in the Colonia Mártires de Cananea

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) obtained an important sentence of 37 years and 6 months in prison for the crime of femicide against Ángel “N.”, a 67-year-old man. The events were committed to the detriment of Sandra “N.”, 61, in the municipality of Cananea, Sonora, on November 27, 2017.

According to the investigation folder, it was possible to establish a theory of the case that indicated the responsibility of the defendant in the femicide, which occurred between 02:30 and 05:30 hours, inside an address located on Francisco Lara street in Colonia Mártires de Cananea. The attacker deprived her wife of her life by holding her by her neck, preventing her from breathing and perpetuating this tragic act of gender-based violence.

During the judicial process, compelling evidence was collected that allowed the facts mentioned above to be proven. As a result, the judge in charge of the case issued a sentence of 37 years and 6 months in jail for the femicide. In addition, as part of the sentence, an economic sanction of 121 thousand 960 pesos was imposed, destined for concepts of a fine and repair of the damage caused.

This case represents significant progress in the fight against gender violence in Cananea, Sonora, and sends a clear message about the importance of doing justice in cases of femicide. The FGJE is firm in its commitment to rigorously investigate and punish crimes that threaten the life and integrity of women. Society demands an end to gender violence and hopes that this type of exemplary sentences will help deter possible aggressors and protect the fundamental rights of all women in the state of Sonora.