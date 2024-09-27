“A lot of brave bull, especially one,” warned on Thursday afternoon the surprising leader of the Acciona Open of Spain, Ángel Hidalgo from Marbella, about what was coming behind in the classification. That is, Jon Rahm unleashed. The best player of the day at the Villa de Madrid Country Club anticipated what awaited him this Friday, who is 26 years old and has no victory on the European circuit: the attacks of Rahm, a former world number one, owner of two greats, LIV star and winner of the Saudi League in his first season. A brave bull, in fact, hunting for a foal. But the wild colt has no fear, and a lot of nerve, he doesn’t get very nervous either, or so it seems, and he resisted in the second round of the national championship. With -4 on the day for -10 in total, he even defended the leadership of the Open with some calmness, four strokes ahead of the Englishman Joe Dean (-6) and five over Rahm, the also Englishman Saim Bairstow, the Frenchman Julien Guerrier, the American Patrick Reed (another LIV man) and the Madrid-born Alfredo García-Heredia (-5). Bidding at -4 are Adri Arnaus, David Puig, Tommy Fleetwood and Jimmy Walker.

“The beginning has given me confidence,” Hidalgo explained about the two birdies which he linked in 10 and 11 at the beginning of his return, after the usual telephone conversation with his mother; “I have played with a cool head, trying to take advantage of my options.” The leader does not go around with ready-made phrases, he is all spontaneity and naturalness, a boy who says what he thinks, and people appreciate it: “On Thursday I went home happy, I had dinner with a friend and we had a great time watching the videos of my blows. Today I’m going for a walk around Madrid, maybe I’ll buy something at the Bernabéu, I’m not going to bother too much either. Of course, if you put me in the last game with Jon I will be shit in the tee of 1″.

Rahm feinted but without biting completely, like the bull that with one leg throws the sand of the plaza back, threatening a stampede towards the bullfighter. A round with half pairs, nine, times four birdiesfour bogeys and a eagle (hole 4) places him where he would have signed on Wednesday afternoon, after landing just in time from Arizona after the birth of his third child, the first girl, although “not to God” he would have signed it “in the tee of 16″, before the possibility of cutting more ground was left behind. “I have not taken advantage of the easy conditions at the beginning, I have made many mistakes, too many short shots that should give me better options, four or seven meters. I saved the day, the result and with good options for the weekend. The positive thing is that since tee “I am quite comfortable, although statistically I have not taken many streets,” he analyzed.

The Basque pushed at times and at other times he retreated, alternating windows of good shots with parentheses in which he suffered to save par or took on an extra shot due to the lack of finesse with the flag shots. He was a brave bull at the Country Club, although his horns had yet to be sharpened. It was summed up by the leader, Hidalgo, who in this film plays a bullfighter, as if accepting his destiny before it is written: “I don’t see myself as a winner, I see Jon.”

Classification of the Acciona Open of Spain.