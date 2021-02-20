The Portuguese-British Angel Gomes gave Boavista victory against Moreirense this Friday (1-0) and allowed the team from the city of Port take a breath and get out, at least for the moment, out of the drop zone.

At the start of the twentieth day of the Portugal League, the middle, formed in the Manchester United and who plays in the Portuguese championship on loan from him Lille, made the only goal of the match on a direct free kick.

The Boavista climbed to the fourteenth position of the table, with 18 points -one above the position that requires relegation in a playoff be played-, while the Moreirense remains seventh.