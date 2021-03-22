The socialist candidate for the Madrid regional elections, Ángel Gabilondo, this Sunday, at a party event in Fuenlabrada (Madrid). Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

The PSOE candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4, Ángel Gabilondo, has indicated this Monday that, in case of not obtaining a majority in these elections, if he had to agree to form an Executive “he would do it with Citizens and with More Madrid “, but not with the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias:” With this Iglesias, no, “he said during an interview on La Sexta. The organization secretary of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, specified shortly after that Gabilondo’s statements are part of his role as candidate and that the party has not yet addressed the alliances after the elections. Podemos has replied through the networks, reminding Gabilondo that Ciudadanos had no qualms about agreeing with Vox and with the president of the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Gabilondo has criticized the situation of “confrontation, extremism and nullification of the opposite” that is taking place between the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the second vice president of the Government. “What the majority of the population wants is that there is no frivolity,” he has considered. When asked if it would take away his dream to govern with the purple formation in the community, Gabilondo said: “It would make me uneasy if someone, in an extremist and radical approach, was part of the Government.”

The organization secretary of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, has stressed that Gabilondo made these demonstrations in his role as autonomous candidate, but that the formation has not yet addressed the possible pacts after the elections. “They are declarations of the candidate. You have every right as an autonomous candidate that you are, to define your own ideas. The PSOE has not dealt with this issue ”, he declared at a press conference after the meeting of the federal executive. In it, Pedro Sánchez has valued Iglesias’ decision to present himself as a candidate in the 4-M elections to ensure the entry of United We Can into the Madrid Assembly. The cut is in 5% of votes, a bar that the formation ran risk of not exceeding. The members of the leadership consulted by EL PAÍS point out that the president and general secretary of the Socialists understands that the leader of Podemos will overturn in the elections since, if a strong candidate did not present, the partner of the PSOE in the Government would run the risk to disappear precisely in the community where it emerged in 2014. “It was a matter of pure survival of the brand,” they summarize in Ferraz. According to sources from the executive, Sánchez trusts that Gabilondo’s moderate profile will have a pull in elections that are expected to be highly polarized.

“The Government of the nation and Spain have a singularity and the Assembly of Madrid has another. One only has to see the weight of Más Madrid in the Assembly and that of Más País in the Congress ”, Ábalos stressed in his appearance regarding Gabilondo’s preference to govern with the party promoted by Íñigo Errejón. The group led by Mónica García has 20 deputies in the Madrid Parliament compared to the seven from Unidos Podemos. Just the opposite than in Congress, where Unidos Podemos has 35 deputies and Más Madrid has two.

The Number Three of the PSOE has stressed that his party has a “very positive experience of the progressive government” chaired by Sánchez in coalition with United We Can and of which Iglesias is still vice president and has influenced that these messages are launched within the framework of an electoral pre-campaign and that each of the candidates for the presidency of Madrid are proposing their formulas. “We went out to win. I do not think there is any problem with the vice president, who has also become a candidate ”, he added.

Podemos has responded to Gabilondo’s words by recalling that one of the partners that is marked as a priority, Ciudadanos, had no problems in agreeing with Vox and the current president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to support his government. “Madrid deserves more courage to end 25 years of misrule of the PP”, they have published through the Twitter account of the Community of Madrid party.