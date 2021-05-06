Angel Gabilondo, candidate of the PSOE in the last elections to the Community of Madrid, has been admitted urgently to the Ramón y Cajal Hospital due to a heart problem.

The politician had gone to the Madrid center to get vaccinated and after receiving the dose, he suffered an arrhythmia. His condition is not serious, although He will remain hospitalized until tomorrow for observation.

When the news is known, one of his great political rivals such as the Popular Party (PP) wanted to send him a message of encouragement through social networks: “We wish you a speedy recovery, @equipoGabilondo. A lot of strength!” Tweet.

Bad result in the elections

The 72-year-old politician has been immersed in a frenzied election campaign. He was currently at the center of the debate, since the poor electoral results, where the socialist group achieved the worst result in its history in the Spanish capital, had caused some pressure not to collect his deputy certificate.

Born in San Sebastián, Gabilondo is especially recognized for his long career. It is Professor of Philosophy, was rector of the Autonomous University of Madrid and during the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero held the position of Minister of Education between 2009 and 2011.

It was also President of the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE). And since 2015 he has been a deputy and spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Madrid Assembly.