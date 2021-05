The 72-year-old socialist politician has gone to the hospital to get vaccinated and the heart irregularity has been detected Ángel Gabilondo, during a campaign event. / AFP

Ángel Gabilondo is admitted to the Ramón y Cajal hospital in Madrid. The socialist candidate has gone to the health center this afternoon to get vaccinated and there the doctors have detected a slight arrhythmia, for which he has been placed under observation.