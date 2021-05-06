Ángel Gabilondo, last Tuesday after knowing the results of the elections in Madrid. Luis Sevillano

The PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, was admitted this Thursday to the Ramón y Cajal hospital in the capital due to a cardiac arrhythmia, as confirmed by sources around him. The socialist was summoned to receive the covid-19 vaccine and once in the center he suffered dizziness, so the doctors have carried out an examination and detected an arrhythmia. Gabilondo, 72, is undergoing tests and will remain under observation.

His environment has indicated to Efe that the candidate recently underwent a medical examination in which they detected this heart problem. Sources of the PSOE of Madrid point out that this type of ailments “even if they are slight require observation” in their age, and ask for “prudence”.

Sources from the Government of the Community of Madrid have reported that the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has spoken by phone with Gabilondo to inquire about his state of health and this afternoon he will visit the hospital, although it seems that the situation is not seriously, informs Elsa García de Blas.

For his part, the PSOE organization secretary and transport minister, José Luis Ábalos, wished the socialist in a press appearance “a speedy recovery and all the courage.”

