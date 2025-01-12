IN THE KEY OF TRON
What is the Performing Arts Office?: “Let’s see… I understand that it is the office, I don’t know, that is in charge of the Performing Arts.” with a pair
I have no words. There is no way (correct or more or less polite) to describe the appearance of David Sánchez Pérez-Castejón before Judge Beatriz Biedma. Each response was more pathetic than the last. Each hesitation was more painful than the other. Every doubt confirmed…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ángel #Expósito #brother #surreal
Leave a Reply