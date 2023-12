Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 00:43

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In 'My grandmother was a feminist' (Harper Collins), the journalist Ángel Expósito (Madrid, 1964) compiles stories of courage, dedication and struggle of exemplary women who have fought for their families, their children and society in general. . Stories he has known…

This content is exclusive for subscribers