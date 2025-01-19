“Confirmed, Ángel Escribano will be the president of Indra.” Company sources have assured this newspaper that the also president of Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (EM&M) will be the new president of Indra. In the next few hours, the defense company plans to announce the appointment which, as required, will require the approval of the shareholders’ meeting in an extraordinary call.

The eldest of the Escribano brothers (53 years old), will occupy the vacant position left by Marc Murtra, now appointed president of Telefónica. On a turbulent Saturday in the telecommunications and defense sector, Ángel Escribano will give continuity in the management of a company in which he already participates with 14.4%, which places him as the first private shareholder of Indra, and only globally surpassed by Sepi (28%).

Scribe Angel will share the first line of management of the company with the current CEO of Indra, José Ángel de los Mozoswith the execution of the Strategic Plan approved by Indra a year ago. It will also undertake the Government’s implicit mandate to turn Indra into the national defense champion, in a geostrategic environment of rising investments in the security sector. Given this situation, Indra plans to become the leading Spanish multinational in defense, aerospace and advanced digital technologies.

In line with the information provided by elConfidencial and Expansión, the appointment of Escribano in Indra will allow the family company based in Alcalá de Henares to incorporate a second director in the company, once Ángel Escribano will be considered an executive member, and additional to Javier Escribano, CEO of Escribano, who already has a term on the technology company’s board as a proprietary member.

With this movement, and the greater institutional weight in Indra, the Escribano company consolidates its business position in the defense sector, promoting the creation of new technologies, capabilities and employment. The company’s corporate ideology highlights the objective of ““contribute to the development of current and future Defense programs in which the company works for both the international and national markets.”

After the chain movement caused by the departure of José María Álvarez-Pallete from the presidency of Telefónica, the entry of Marc Murtra and the replacement of the latter by Ángel Escribano, no more appointments are expected, once the presidency and first executive position of EM&M will now pass into the hands of Javier Escribano.