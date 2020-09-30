Valencia’s victory in Anoeta minutes before provided the opportunity for the winner of the match between Getafe and Betis to be the leader of the First Division, at least for one day. Getafe took just a few minutes to turn that possibility into a wish and the wish into a reality. A scissor goal from Ángel began to dress Getafe as a leader. It was followed by a right hand from outside the area of ​​the left-handed Cucurella, and ended, again Angel to finish off a Betis to which the Tenerife striker made a suit. Getafe, leader. Getafe, undefeated. Getafe, unbeaten. Much Getafe.

Getafe showed his teeth since he left the locker room. He started by locking Betis behind, he insisted, he persisted and, after fifteen minutes, he found the goal prize. It was an attack play in which they participated Arambarri, Cucurella, Cucho, centered Nyom and ended up finishing Angel in a spectacular way with a magnificent scissors. The action was annulled by the linesman, but from the VAR, and after two and a half minutes reviewing the images, Gil Manzano reported that the goal was legal.

Ángel, who last season scored more goals (10) than matches made him the starter (8), played yesterday at the beginning because Ünal was out minutes before the game and because Mata was touched by the match in Vitoria. This is how a real killer spends them on someone who wanted to sign Barça last January.

Bad news was piling up at Betis. To the detail of losing was added that his differential players, the most talented like Canales and Fekir, they had not appeared once.

When you are lucky enough to face, things happen like a tight left-hander like Cucurella scores a goal with his right from outside the area. Joel could have done something else.

Bordalás had put Betis de Pellegrini in a cage from which it was impossible for him to get out, to the point that the Verdiblanco team did not make a shot between the three sticks until the 41st minute, a shot by Bartra from outside the area too centered and easy to clear for Soria’s fists. Angel’s 3-0 score came immediately, and in the last gasp of the first half came Betis’s best chance in the entire match, a direct foul from Canales (47 ‘) to which Soria responded by flying and clearing one hand. .

The win at halftime (3-0) reflected Getafe’s manifest superiority, but could also be misleading: they were the only three shots between the three suits of the azulón team.

He moved the Pellegrini shaker first with Borja Iglesias and a quarter of an hour later with Ruibal and Paul. He used up all five changes in 72 ‘but it didn’t matter: Betis did not arrive in danger even once to the Soria area.

Bordalás had time to compromise, to cool the game with changes and to give his players a measured rest. TAll the work was done. Getafe was the leader, they are still undefeated, they are still unbeaten. Much Getafe.

Pellegrini: “It was a night to forget”

Manuel Pellegrini appreciated the defeat against Getafe. “It was a very false performance, the rival arrived three times and scored three goals. We did not create scoring chances either, it was a good night for them and negative in every way. We knew that Getafe was a very difficult opponent. The changes were for That more players who were playing for a long time did not get tired. We did not have greater arrival at the opposite goal. We wanted other players to have minutes. At least no more goals came, and we tried with very little idea. “

Improvisation on the right side. “Both Mandi and Bartra could adapt to the side. The defense belongs to the whole team, not just the line of four or the goalkeeper.”

Defending. “We did not have creativity in either half, it is a game to forget in all aspects. I think the team had no mentality, game or attitude, we will have to see the reasons, if it was due to lack of recovery and other things. Nobody can be satisfied with the performance we had in general, both in defense and attack. “

Next rival. “Valencia is a difficult opponent before the FIFA date, we have to go and beat them, we cannot repeat today.”