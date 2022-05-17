Ángel Di María arrived at PSG in 2015 from Manchester United and his cycle is coming to an end. The French club would not renew his contract that expires in June and the Argentine will have to find a new destination for his career.
With 34 years and still in full force, Fideo’s future would be at Juventus. The Italian club is a specialist in signing free players and would have everything agreed to add him next season.
His contract would be for two seasons in which would earn 7.5 million euros and it could be his last club in the elite of European football. This would be his first experience in Italian football and he will seek to show his full potential.
Di María closes his stage as a PSG player, where he will leave an excellent memory and where he won the affection of the fans. In these seven years he played 294 games and won 19 titles. He is one of the most won in the history of the team and the fans will pay tribute to him in Saturday’s game against Metz.
The Argentine has had a fantastic career: he made his debut at Central, shone at Benfica and then went to Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG. Will he shine at Juve?
