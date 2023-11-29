Recently, the world champion Angel Di Maria35 years old, was honored by his colleagues from the argentine national team at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro, as it was his last commitment in the South American Qualifiers with the “Albiceleste” team, since he will say goodbye to the team after the Copa América in the United States, in 2024.
“It’s the last. I came to Benfica, they give me the possibility of continuing to be in the national team at a good level. I want to be, I would like to be in the next Copa América. I am doing everything to be able to be in the club and every time I have to go to the National Team. I hope I can go to this Copa América and, as I was already saying, it’s going to be the last“, he claimed.
But the “Fideo” race will not end there, since He will retire from professional football wearing the shirt of his lovesRosario Central, and nothing less than playing the Copa Libertadores, the most important continental competition in America.
“It was always in my head. As it was back to Benfica, it’s back to Central. I said it a lot. I don’t really like talking about it because then they start saying that I always talk and it never ends up happening, but football is like that. It takes you. I always said I wanted to come back when I still feel good, and I think I’m still at my best. My contract here ends in 2024 and it is obvious that this option is available. I have a very good relationship with Gonzalo (Belloso, president of Rosario Central). I talk to him a lot. He knows I have that intention. I know that the doors are open and when it has to happen, it will happen. Now, I’m happy here. I wanted to come for a year to enjoy Lisbon again,” he said in dialogue with Urbana Play a few months ago.
“Canalla” got his ticket for the next Copa Libertadores, the one in 2024and in the last hours the Doble Amarilla site confirmed that Di María will compete in this competition with the “Canalla” shirtwhich saw him debut in the first division.
Di María, 35 years old, will end his contract with Benfica in the middle of next year and will directly sign a contract with Rosario Central, to mark the last moments of his very successful career: “El ‘Fideo’ already has planned where he is going to live with his family,” explained Fernando Czyz, journalist from the aforementioned medium. Maximum expectation in Argentine football.
