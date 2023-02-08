Ángel Di María, a 34-year-old offensive midfielder who comes from being champion with the Argentine team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, being transcendent in the team led by Lionel Scaloni, assured on more than one occasion that one of his wishes to end his career it is to play again in Rosario Central, the club that saw him born in football.
However, beyond the illusion of the “Canallas” fans for these repeated statements, the information that emerged in the last few hours and that was confirmed by the journalist Gastón Edul is that “Fideo” He intends to stay in Europe until after the Copa America next year (June 2024).
What it is It is practically certain that Di María will not continue at Juventus in Italy, a club with which he has a contract until the middle of the year. Juve faces a harsh sanction (15 points were taken away for fraudulent maneuvers in footballer transfers) and is thinking of big changes for next season, starting with not renewing the most expensive ties, such as that of the Argentine.
La Gazzetta dello Sport announced that John Elkann, president of the economic group that owns the Vecchia Signora, made the decision not to renew any contract that ends in June, which “harms” Di María and Paredes.
Di María signed in mid-2022 for a year while Paredes was on loan from PSG for the same duration. The others targeted are Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
