Just as there are footballers who cannot measure up in big events, because external pressure ends up killing them and playing a trick on their thoughts, there are others who, on the contrary, grow up and show what they are really made of.
In this last group of players emerges the figure of angel di mariaworld champion with the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and not only that, but he is also part of an even more select group: those who not only perform in defining matches, but who were born to play them.
Angelito had been suffering from ailments in the run-up to the final clash against France and was the only doubt for Lionel Scaloni, who finally sent him onto the left field of play to be able to make differences on that side.
In a tremendous collective play, the player from Rosario Central He made it 2-0 at minute 36 and immediately the memory of his 1-0 vs. Brazil came to mind in the Maracana to win the Copa América, his goal against Italy in the Finalissima, his conquest against Nigeria in the 2008 Olympic Games.
Fideo is the fourth player with the most appearances in the history of Argentina, with 129 games, and in Qatar he added his fourth consecutive World Cup. Angelito was born to play finals and once again he has shown it. There is nothing more reassuring for a coach than knowing that you have a Di María to play in a match that defines something important. And something important defined on the day of December 18, 2022.
#Ángel #María #man #goals #finals #key #world #champion
