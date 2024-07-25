Two members of the ‘barra brava’ of Newell’s Old Boys from the Argentine city of Rosario were arrested on Thursday, accused of being involved in the threats that the footballer received Angel Di Maria in March, when there was still speculation about his return to the club of his dreams, Rosario Central, the other team in the city.

The detainees were identified as Alejandro Ficcadenti and Sergio Di Vanniand according to the Argentine press, they were captured in the framework of an operation that included seven raids in which almost 20 million pesos (about 21,000 dollars) were seized.

Threats against Di Maria

These arrests follow the arrest, at the end of March, of two other suspects involved in the case, who are believed to have been directly responsible for the crime, while the two men arrested are believed to have been its instigators.

The threats against the world champion and his family began on March 25 in a residential area near Rosario, when a vehicle threw a terrifying message at the door of the home where the player’s relatives were staying.

“Tell your son Angel not to come back to Rosario because if not we will kill a family member. Not even (Maximilian) Pullaro will save you. We don’t throw pieces of paper. We throw lead and dead people,” the paper said.

Days later, a second case became known, when hooded men fired shots into the air at a gas station and left another threatening message: “We are waiting for you, Di María, the people of Rosario,” read a leaflet in the area of ​​Lamadrid and Oroño, in the southern part of the city of Rosario.

This week, after the continuation of ‘Fideo’ was announced on Saturday in the Benfica From Portugal, Rosario Central president Gonzalo Belloso said the footballer’s decision not to return to the city was due to security issues.

“On Saturday afternoon he told me of his decision that he will not return to the club because he does not feel that there are any guarantees of safety for himself or his family,” Belloso said in a radio interview on Monday.

“We believe that it is the best time for him to come. He informed us after the threats that he began to doubt the possibility of coming, that he did not feel safe, and that he would make the decision after the Copa America,” he explained.

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain player travelled to Argentina after winning the Copa América in the United States, which marked the end of his career with the Albiceleste shirt.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With EFE.