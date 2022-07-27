The Argentine soccer player Angel Di Maria signed with the Juventus of Turin for the season in A series. After speculation about his possible arrival at the Major League Soccerthe ‘Fideo’ ended all the rumors that position him in the future in the American competition.
It was in an interview for ESPN where the player explained that the military in the MLS has not ‘crossed his mind’, in addition to underlining that he sees his retirement as a professional footballer in his country, although anything can happen.
“I don’t know, the truth is that It never crossed my mind to go play in the United States. I would always like to spend my last years in Argentina, where I came from, but you never know. There are many players who are already at a high age and still continue to give American football that quality. Never say never, at some point it can happen, but for now my head is not in the United States “said Di Maria.
Likewise, the 34-year-old player recognized the work that the MLS is doing by signing international players to finish his career, assuring that it is something that he “likes” the growth that American soccer has had in the past few years. last years.
“I like (MLS), honestly. Many players come from Europe, from South America and they give that touch to United States soccer. It is good that it is growing, that it is seen more and more. In Argentina, for example, at the beginning you didn’t see so much, now you see a lot more and you see them the next day too (the matches), there are reports of the matches, I think that what has grown is important because it is also a possibility for many players if they want to go to the United States “sentenced.
Angel Di Maria debuted with Juventus last Friday in the friendly game where the Vecchia Signora won 2-0 at Chivas from Guadalajara. He is expected to be the undisputed starter in coach Massimilliano Allegri’s squad.
