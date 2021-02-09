The coach of Paris Saint Germain, Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, confirmed this Tuesday the loss of his forward and compatriot Ángel di Maria, torn in the right thigh, for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou, next Tuesday.

The Argentine winger suffers an injury to the femoral muscle in his right thigh, which occurred last in Marseille, in a game that PSG won 2-0, the club reported. “He will not be” at the Camp Nou, said the coach, without specifying how long he will be unavailable.

“A new evaluation will be made in a week to specify the forecast,” said PSG, without speaking of his time out.

At a press conference, Pochettino dispelled doubts about Di Maria’s participation: “Ángel will not be able to be against Barcelona”, he assured.

“He is an important player for us, but we have a large squad, with players who can make us win games, which is our goal,” he added.

Before the clash at the Camp Nou, PSG will play this Wednesday in Caen (Ligue 2) their match in the 32nd final of the French Cup, and then they will host Nice, on Saturday 13, within the framework of the 25th day of the Ligue one.

The absence of Di Maria is a hard blow for the finalist of the last Champions League, since the Argentine (32 years old) was one of the “Quatre fantastiques” of his attack with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi.

Since his arrival in Paris, during the winter truce, “Poche” He started his compatriot in each game, as a right winger.

The Argentine coach can console himself with the expected return of the goalkeeper Keylor Navas (torn in the adductors), whose return to collective training is planned for this Thursday, as revealed by the Parisian club.

Source: AFP.

