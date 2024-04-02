There is controversy in the south of the continent after the death threats received by the player's relatives became known. Angel Di Maria in his neighborhood of Rosario, in Argentina.

According to Argentine media, a note arrived at Di María's family home in a plastic bag thrown from a car in the neighborhood. Miraflores, in Rosario, although it is not known exactly what the writing said.

Angel di Maria Photo:EFE Share

“We are not going to disseminate the content of the threat, because it would be playing into the hands of these criminal organizations that seek to generate public commotion,” the Argentine Police explained about the threat and noted that “the removal of traces (fingerprints) was requested. , the survey of security cameras and the taking of testimonies.”

Di María decides not to play in Rosario

After the threats that his family received, the Argentine star Angel Di Maria I would have decided not to return Central Rosary at the end of the season, according to the Portuguese newspaper To Ball.

The left-handed man had the dream of wearing the elastic of rosary beadsafter several years playing in Europe and wanted to say goodbye to his sports career with a title in his beloved team, an illusion that is far from coming true.

Angel Di María plays the World Cup. Photo:Anne-Christine Poujoulat. AFP Share

“The picture that until a few weeks ago seemed painted has become very blurred in recent weeks after the threats to the player's family carried out by local groups linked to drug trafficking,” the aforementioned media explained.

The idea of Say Maria and his family was to end his current contract with the Benfica from Portugal next June to pack suitcases and land in Rosario. The plan would change and his new destination would be in the MLS of the USA.

According to To Ball, The 36-year-old Argentine welcomes an offer from Major League Soccer (MLS), a tournament in which his friend and teammate Lionel Messi plays. An arrival in Saudi Arabia is also not ruled out.

Di Maria after scoring against France Photo:EFE Share

This season, Ángel Di María has scored 15 goals and has distributed 10 assists in the 40 games played this season with the Benfica from Portugal.

