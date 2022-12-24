The forward of the Italian Juventus angel di maria He will continue with Albiceleste and will revoke his withdrawal announcement at the end of the Qatar World Cup 2022according to the Argentine press this Friday.

The journalist Gastón Edul, who follows the information on the Argentine team on TyC Sports, reported on his YouTube channel that the former soccer player Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain “He’s going to keep playing, at least for a few more games.”

“He did not define how long, but he wants to,” said the reporter, who recalled that, months ago, ‘El Fideo’ expressed his desire to say goodbye to the Albiceleste at the end of the Qatari event, in which, in the end, Argentina finished as champion.

Di María, who is on vacation in Rosario (center of the country), her hometown, as well as Lionel Messi, He has just achieved his third consecutive title with the Argentine team, after the Copa América in Brazil, signed in 2021, and the Finalissima, won in June of this year.

The ‘Noodle’ had announced months ago that he would leave the Albiceleste, as well as the ‘Flea’, after the World Cup in Qatar 2022, but it would not be surprising if both continue because, as Messi said after winning the title, he wanted to play some matches more “like world champion”.

The tattoo

After the celebration caravan before the fans of Buenos Aireswhich last Tuesday had to be suspended by land before the crowd of almost four million people and continue by helicopter, Di María traveled with Messi in a private plane to rosary beadswhere they took another helicopter to the exclusive neighborhood where they have their residence.

Di María dedicated an affectionate message on her Instagram account to her parents: “Their happiness is mine. How nice to see them cry with joy. So much suffering and in the end we had the reward,” was the text accompanied by a photo of the three melted in a hug

The player released a photograph of his new tattoo, the world Cup that he won last Sunday and that will now be on his right knee.

