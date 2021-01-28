Ángel Di María is thinking about PSG’s next rival for the Champions League, Barcelona (the first leg in Catalonia on February 16, the return in Paris on March 10), while planning his future within the club and his desire to playing alongside Lionel Messi in the national team and also in a club.

But not everything is tranquility in the life of the former Rosario Central. In the last hours he got into a controversy after answering “to lose“in the slogan that Paris Saint-Germain gave them as a game that asked:” Win the World Cup without entering any game or playing all and losing the final. “After the rumors and speculation, Noodle decided to clarify by TyC Sports his intentions and misunderstanding, after being a phrase taken out of context.

“The question was that. I clarified that I had played a final, that I went to the bank and lost it and that never in my life was I going to forgive myself for not having insisted or trying to play. I gave my explanation of why and they only got the word lose“, said.

Panenka or strong?

Win the World Cup without entering any game or play all and lose the final? The choices of our players … What would you choose? pic.twitter.com/GL5ac9TRrW – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) January 27, 2021

In addition, he clarified: “It is obvious that I want to win a World Cup playing or not. It is not for selfishness, If I was selfish I would have played 70% and I would not have let a partner play 100% like I did“, referring to the 2014 World Cup final against Germany.

Regarding his present, he commented that he feels good and that he is fortunate to live what he is experiencing. “I had a downturn year at Manchester and it was difficult for me to recover. At Paris at times I was very debatable, until Tuchel arrived who put me in the starting position and there I started to explode in the best way. You always try to be among the best, It is not easy to be in this club, around Neymar and Mbappé “.

Regarding Mauricio Pochettino, Di María assured that with his arrival, the club changed and it was the change of air that everyone needed, with a “amazing wave“.

Argentine player Angel Di María celebrates one of his goals against Barcelona in Paris, France. Photo: Humberto De Oliveira / DPA

“Everything is laughter within the group, it is spectacular. We have teammates who are the most, with the French, Germans, Brazilians, we all push forward. And that is what adds a lot when we have to play,” he said.

Although everything is going well, there is a detail that is not minor and that is that Di María has only six months left on his contract and he still has not resolved what he will do, although his wish is to stay at the club. At 32 years old, he feels that he still has a lot to give in Europe and play the Champions League, although one of his greatest wishes is to play alongside Messi within the club.

“I always had the illusion of playing with Messi in a team. If it comes, I even stay to make the barbecue. Every time I go to the National Team, I have very little time to see him and play with him. I always had that illusion of being able to share a team, to have it every day. At the time I had the opportunity to go to Barcelona and it was not possible, now it seems that a new opportunity appears but my contract here is ending and I do not know what could happen. I would love to play with him, with Ney, with Kylian, “he said.

The forwards of the Argentine national team, Ángel Di María (i) and Lionel Messi, during training. Photo: EFE / Alberto Estevez

Finally, about his illusion of playing with La Pulga in addition to doing it within the National Team, he confessed that it would be the maximum in his career to have played with Cristiano, Neymar, Mbappé and he would end up closing a perfect circle doing it with the other Rosario star.