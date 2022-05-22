In a day full of emotions of all kinds, since in addition to the farewell to Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint Germain it was confirmed that Kylian Mbappé, another of the stars, will continue in the Parisian club and will not go to Real Madrid, Mauricio Pochettino’s team thrashed Metz and celebrated Ligue 1 with his people.
The man from Rosario who emerged from Rosario Central, who will surely go to Juventus in Italy to continue his successful career, thanked the fans for their love in his last match, said he did everything possible to stay and you He especially asked Neymar for a favor towards Leo Messi: “Let him give him the 10 and let him take the 11”, in reference to the jersey number.
“The 10 is his shirt and he is the best in the world”Angelito concluded in reference to his compatriot, captain of the Argentine national team, who apparently will continue at PSG for at least one more season.
“I wanted to continue for another year. I said it, I showed it and I tried. Anyway, the club told me no and that they wanted to pay me a great tribute for what I had done. I think today was a magnificent farewell for me. The doors close but surely at some point in life I will be able to return and I will always have them open“, ended the “Fideo” about what happened with the cast of Paris.
