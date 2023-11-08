Recently, the world champion Ángel Di María, 35 years old, assured in dialogue with the program Todo Pasa por Urbana Play that his cycle in the argentine national team It will end after the Copa América in the United States, in 2024.
“It’s the last. I came to Benfica, they give me the possibility of continuing to be in the national team at a good level. I want to be, I would like to be in the next Copa América. I am doing everything to be able to be in the club and every time I have to go to the National Team. I hope I can go to this Copa América and, as I was already saying, it’s going to be the last“, he claimed.
But “Fideo”‘s career will not end there, since if everything goes as he hopes and wishes, he will retire from professional football with the shirt of his loves, that of Rosario Central.
“It was always in my head. As it was back to Benfica, it’s back to Central. I said it a lot. I don’t really like talking about it because then they start saying that I always talk and it never ends up happening, but football is like that. It takes you. I always said I wanted to come back when I still feel good, and I think I’m still at my best. My contract here ends in 2024 and it is obvious that this option is available. I have a very good relationship with Gonzalo (Belloso, president of Rosario Central). I talk to him a lot. He knows I have that intention. I know that the doors are open and when it has to happen, it will happen. Now, I’m happy here. I wanted to come one year to enjoy Lisbon again,” he noted.
In the last hours, journalist Fernando Carrafiello, from radio La Red and Cadena 3 Rosario, assured that “In June of next year, Di María promised to return to Central”. Yes, just when he ends his contract with Benfica, and after the aforementioned Copa América. Getting closer…
#Ángel #María #closer #returning #Rosario #Central #finish #career