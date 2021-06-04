The romance of Angel di Maria With the Argentine fans of the National Team, which reached its peak in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with that agonizing goal against Switzerland in the round of 16, it is going through a period of study and distance. Tired of criticism, El Fideo recently reaffirmed all the sacrifice he makes to be in the Argentina and showed his desire to have a rematch in the team of Lionel scaloni.

“They tell me to stay having a coffee in Paris, but I prefer to go to Argentina and that they fuck me millions,” he declared in September of last year, annoying because it was not considered by DT. And he gave a phrase that became a flag: “I am showing to be at a high level and that is why it makes me feel bad, because another Copa América is coming and it is a chance to win, and I break my asshole in the club. Inside you suffer a lot because you give everything to be in the National Team “.

The PSG midfielder, who this year reached the semifinals of the Champions League showing all his hierarchy, was finally summoned by Scaloni and has his revenge alongside his friend: Lionel Messi. He is one of those summoned for this double round of Qualifiers and will be in the Copa América, which will be played in Brazil.

However, his return to the national team in the 1-1 draw against Chile did not live up to expectations. The 33-year-old Rosario fought more than he played and could not give Argentina the virtues that distinguish him: speed, imbalance, associated game and that good pass that is so much needed near the rival area.

Scaloni gave him a few minutes in the second half and ended up opting to replace him when he had played a quarter of an hour into the complementary stage. Seeing that the sign indicated his number, the Noodle he tried a small gesture of annoyance and he ended up leaving the field with some frustration but greeting the one who took his place, the River soccer player Julián Alvarez.

Di María was not the figure of the field but where he did break it was on social networks: his name quickly became a trend, a custom that occurs especially in games in which the little emotion makes the public turn to their cell phones.

Among the most prominent memes are comparisons to his performance with the PSG shirt, the appearance of a fake Di María, Spider-Man, an allusion to The Simpsons and even an image of Diego Maradona.

The best memes after Di María’s weak game.

According to account, Angelito is already hardened in these tasks and does not care what others think. Today, his priority is to finally celebrate a title with the senior team (he won Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 and scored the goal in the final). He only listens to the opinions of people more related to football, such as his teammate Neymar.

It seems that the Brazilian does not understand that Di María was so punished by the criticism. “He told me: ‘They’re all crazy in Argentina, what’s wrong with them?'” Ángel said with a smile. That expression that football fans hope to wear again with the blue and white.



