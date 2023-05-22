Ángel di María has gone through the best soccer clubs and leagues throughout his illustrious career: Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and is currently at Juventus in Italy and simultaneously playing for the Argentine National Team in each tournament. that the Albiceleste disputed. Without a doubt, little angel He is one of the best players in the history of the South American country but due to his age (35 years), retirement seems to be closer than far.
Taking these circumstances into account, the player who emerged from Rosario Central ends his contract with the Vecchia Signora and its future is unknown. For months it was said that both the world champion in Qatar 2022 and the Italian team were in negotiations to extend the player’s contract and that everything indicated that they would come to fruition, but in the last hours it was reported that the negotiations broke down and everything would seem to indicate that Di María would be a free agent once the current 2022/23 season ends.
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
37
|
2126
|
8
|
7
The Argentine arrived at Juventus this season with the aim of staying in the elite to be able to stay at a good level to be part of the Argentina team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that would end up becoming world champion in a historic final against France.
Where will Ángel di María play next season?
With this novelty, the range of possibilities opens up and a possible return to Argentine football once again enters the scene. On multiple occasions, the player has reiterated that his dream is to retire in Rosario Central and that he hopes to fulfill it. Now, with a new Copa América just around the corner, the player’s goal would be to remain in the elite of European football for one more season to be able to play in the South American national team tournament and after that, put on the Canalla shirt.
This news allows us to say that the future of Ángel di María is a true unknown but the only certainty we have is that he will continue playing football and that is good news for all lovers of this sport.
