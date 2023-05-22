Talks breaking down between Juventus and Angel Di Maria despite optimism from both sides in April. He’s no longer sure of staying at Juventus next season; it’s now getting complicated. 🚨⚪️🇦🇷

Di Maria would be available as a free agent; there’s no agreement with Juve as of now. pic.twitter.com/QSLmqGcXxg

