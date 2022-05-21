The Parc des Princes will miss his accelerations, his lethal left foot, his defensive assists, his goals and, above all, his assists. PSG said goodbye this Saturday to the most altruistic player in its history, the Argentine Angel di María, who will not renew this June 30 after seven years at the club.

Farewell to DI Maria

“He will remain in the memory of the fans as a player of irreproachable behavior, who has shown his unwavering commitment to defend our colors.” This is how PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi summed up “El Fideo”, who signed him in 2015 from Manchester United in exchange for 63 million euros.

Through tears, the left-handed winger went in style from a Parc des Princes that gave him a long ovation and shouted his name.

He assisted Kylian Mbappé in the first goal in the 25th minute and scored his team’s fifth against Metz in the 68th minute, in the last game of the season.

A dream farewell. He was replaced in 74 by the Spanish Ander Herrera and received a tremendous ovation. His teammates made a corridor for him, in a gesture rarely seen in a professional game.

AWESOME: Ángel Di María received a REAL ovation after being replaced in his last match in a PSG shirt. All of his classmates stopped and gathered to greet him. pic.twitter.com/3osXMmvQVE – ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) May 21, 2022

In the history of PSG

The Argentine was hugging and saying goodbye to all his colleagues. In seven seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine international has made 295 appearances, scoring 92 goals and providing a whopping 112 assists, according to club statistics.

He entered the history of PSG on May 19, 2021, in the final of the Coupe de France won against Monaco (2-0), when he signed 104 assists with the Parisian colors and overtook Safet Susic as the entity’s best passer.

Ángel di María, Argentinian midfielder. See also The FC Barcelona players with the most victories in official matches

Cheered on by nearly 50,000 fans, the left-footed winger has also won five French championships and as many Cup titles. His stain, the Champions League, which he never managed to lift with PSG, but which he had done in 2014, during his time at Real Madrid (2010-2014), in the Lisbon final in which he destroyed the defender of Atletico Madrid.

“El Fideo” leaves PSG in his late thirties -he turned 34 in February- and with fewer playing minutes than he would like. Ownership has been expensive this season, after the arrival of Leo Messi. He has added 31 games, in which he has scored four goals and given 9 assists.

In the Champions League, he has only played 5 games. Di María, a close friend of Messi since they won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, wanted to renew with PSG. The player, who made a name for himself in Europe at Benfica (2007-2010), saw his expectations frustrated, although he intends to continue his career in Europe.

According to the press, in a great Italian football. At the end of the match and moments before the ceremony for PSG’s 10th league title, the club paid an official tribute to

Say Maria. A huge poster was unfurled in tribute to the Argentine and a video was shown recalling his best moments at the club.

Di María received the ovation in the middle of the lawn of the Parc des Princes with his wife and two daughters.

EFE

