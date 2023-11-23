An era in the Argentina National Team is coming to an end with many historic players playing their last games with the light blue and white jersey such as Lionel Messi, Nicolás Otamendi and Ángel di María known as “The Old Guard”. The latter was the first to officially announce that the Copa América 2024 will be the last tournament with the Argentine team’s shirt.
Through a very heartfelt post, the player who emerged in Rosario Central confirmed to his followers the idea that had been floating around in his head in recent times and that occurred after the victory against Brazil in which, in the middle of the celebrations with The Argentine public at the Maracaná Stadium received a standing ovation along with the singing of “Fideo doesn’t go away, doesn’t go away, Fideo doesn’t go away“. During this, he was seen visibly excited and with some tears in his eyes but with a smile from ear to ear.
Since his debut, on September 6, 2008 against Paraguay at the Monumental Stadium for the South American Qualifiers towards the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, his career with the light blue and white shirt was full of outstanding moments despite some injuries at key moments that did not allow him to. allowed them to shine as they had been doing. Some of his highlights can be
The first highlighted moment with the light blue and white shirt that gave Argentina the gold medal, being the second in a row. He was part of an impressive team with Riquelme, Messi, Sergio Romero, among many others.
It was a culminating moment for Alejandro Sabella’s team, which could not find a way to create danger for the European team and with a counterattack led by Messi, Fideo defined a cross to advance to the Quarterfinals.
This goal is in the great history of the Argentine National Team since it allowed them to end a streak of 28 years without international titles. Furthermore, with a special context since it was against Verdeamarelha at the Maracaná Stadium.
In what was an end-to-end dominance by the team led by Lionel Scaloni, Fideo scored the second goal for the Albiceleste team with a finish very similar to that of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
He crowned one of the best plays in the history of the World Cup with a cross finish to score Argentina’s second goal in the Qatar 2022 final. In addition, he played a supreme match, being unbalanced in every action until his exit.
