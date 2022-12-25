Angel di María and his particular way of celebrating Christmas, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ángel Di Maria: he sent a premonitory message to his wife before the final
Instagram @jorgelinacardoso26
Ángel Di Maria: sent a premonitory message to his wife before the final
The Argentine spent happy moments with his family.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 25, 2022, 09:30 A.M.
The forward of the Italian Juventus angel di maria He will continue in the Albiceleste and will revoke his withdrawal announcement at the conclusion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, according to the Argentine press.
The journalist Gastón Edul, who follows the information on the Argentine team on TyC Sports, reported on his YouTube channel that the former soccer player Real Madrid and of Paris Saint-Germain “He’s going to keep playing, at least for a few more games.”
(Pelé: one of his daughters recounts how the soccer star spent Christmas)
(Video: the distressing moment of the collapse of the stands of a stadium in Egypt)
“He did not define how long, but he wants to,” said the reporter, who recalled that, months ago, ‘El Fideo’ expressed his desire to say goodbye to the Albiceleste at the end of the Qatari event, in which, in the end, Argentina finished as champion.
Di María, who is on vacation in Rosario (center of the country), his hometown, as is Lionel Messi’s, has just won his third consecutive title with the Argentine team, after the Copa América in Brazil, signed in 2021, and the Finalissima, won in June of this year.
In a video you can see how Di María and her family celebrated Christmas at home.
December 25, 2022, 09:30 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Angel #María #celebrating #Christmas #video
Leave a Reply