Angel di María and his particular way of celebrating Christmas, video

The forward of the Italian Juventus angel di maria He will continue in the Albiceleste and will revoke his withdrawal announcement at the conclusion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, according to the Argentine press.

The journalist Gastón Edul, who follows the information on the Argentine team on TyC Sports, reported on his YouTube channel that the former soccer player Real Madrid and of Paris Saint-Germain “He’s going to keep playing, at least for a few more games.”

“He did not define how long, but he wants to,” said the reporter, who recalled that, months ago, ‘El Fideo’ expressed his desire to say goodbye to the Albiceleste at the end of the Qatari event, in which, in the end, Argentina finished as champion.

Di María, who is on vacation in Rosario (center of the country), his hometown, as is Lionel Messi’s, has just won his third consecutive title with the Argentine team, after the Copa América in Brazil, signed in 2021, and the Finalissima, won in June of this year.

In a video you can see how Di María and her family celebrated Christmas at home.