Ángel David Rodríguez says that he neither likes nor dislikes the nickname of the Bird that friends from the neighborhood of Las Nieves, in Móstoles, put on that skinny and restless boy. Some kids who never imagined that it would be the nickname by which a myth of Spanish speed would be known, an athlete who this week announced that he is leaving athletics after achieving the national record in 100 meters, 60m on the indoor track, 50m, 4×100 and 4×100 mixed. The 43-year-old from Madrid has spent so much time in top competition that he has had time to win 21 Spanish championship titles.

the bird He walks these days through Benidorm, sun and sand, with his wife, Ana Fraile, who was a four-centista, and their son, Dante, who is four years old and demands a lot of attention. “Here I am, having a tummy,” jokes the former athlete of 1.78 and perhaps already a little over the 66 kilos that often made him look like a wreck among the masses that dominated the sprint in the big international events. Rodríguez was in all of them: two Olympic Games, four World Cups and six European Games. And in many European Cups of nations, the competition that he adored and in which he developed the camaraderie that has always characterized him and the love for relays.

The sprinter has transcended statistics. Two traits, beyond times and medals, have defined him: his eagerness to learn and his pleasure in advising the generations of Spanish athletes who have come from behind. “the bird has lived in a permanent search to improve. It is a myth in speed. He has a way of being and he has been there for so long that he knows how to read the speed, the technique, he has known how to chop it up… He has asked everyone that he could teach him something and he has communicated it to many generations. the bird It has been a very good influence on Spanish speed, beyond its relevant brands. And in the European Cup he developed a sense of team. He’s great”, explains coach Ramón Cid, who shared many championships with him during his time as national coach.

The man from Mostó knows that he did not have a privileged body, but he knew how to make the most of it to run the 100 meters in 10.14s (he dropped eight times from 10.20s) and the 60 meters in 6.55s. “I am not superior to many who have run with me, but I am very heavy. I liked training, thinking a lot about training and analyzing my technique. He took words from other coaches. I remember Jacques Piasenta was at a concentration of sprinters from the Spanish federation and I kept asking him to tell me exercises to add to my training sessions”.

That skinny boy was hooked on athletics by his uncle Basti, who was a runner and knew how to guide him by giving him some shoes. But he was never a precocious boy. Not even as a child, when, in 1991, he arrived at the Soto track, in Móstoles, and put himself under the command of Dunia Martín, with whom he stayed until he was thirty (later he went to a show jumping coach, Juan Carlos Álvarez). At first he did a bit of everything, although what called him was length. “I have a thorn in there.” But Dunia oriented him towards speed, the specialty in which he was slow to excel. “As a cadet he did not do the minimum to go to the Spanish Championship. Later, as a junior, he already won the gold medal in a Spanish Championship. But I was the youngest of all. I looked around me and everyone was more developed. As a sub23 I still did well, but then I deviated. You are going to live in Madrid, everything is new, you know the night… Until in 2006, already at the age of 26, I decided that I wanted to try to be in the Games, I trained a lot and I got it”.

the bird jumped. The Beijing Games arrived, then the London Games, several World and European Games. The great competitions in which he lined up at the starting blocks next to the great speed stars: Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin, Tyson Gay, Ato Boldon, Tim Montgomery… “The first time I ran into Linford Christie I reminded him that at a rally in Madrid he did not want to sign an autograph for me. I told him and he started laughing.” With Bolt, the legend, he competed several times. “The first was in Osaka (the 2007 World Cup), when he weighed fifteen kilos less. There I also met him the hard and dancing version, the one at night. Then I was amazed when I saw how fast he was able to run. With him I was annoyed because you knew that there was already one that you were not going to win. I had to abstract myself and stop thinking about him because seeing how he goes hurts and can take you out of the race”.

Ángel David Rodríguez, the son of a man who was dedicated to setting up telephone lines, later recounted that, despite everything, Bolt has not been the athlete who has dazzled him the most, a privilege he reserves for Karsten Warholm, the Norwegian athlete who signed the world record for the 400m hurdles (45.94s) at the Tokyo Games that left athletics scholars speechless.

the bird already flew off the slopes. He now works for Mediapro on issues of audiovisual production very focused on the world skateboarding circuit. Cid is clear that he was always a very awake guy. “He was not only the fastest in the stadium, but also outside the stadium. In Osaka, you had arrived half an hour ago and he already knew where everything was. He was always the fastest.”

