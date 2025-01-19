The reflections of the former Verdiblanco player on ABC at the end of the match of the 20th matchday of LaLiga 24-25

Betis was defeated on Saturday against Deportivo Alavés (1-3). The team led by Manuel Pellegrini accumulates three defeats in one week, showing that it is immersed in a crisis. Ángel Cuéllar, former Betis player and commentator for ABC of Seville and Alfinaldelapalmera.comgives his point of view about the matchday 20 of LaLiga 24-25.