Ana Herminia Illaslast expelled from GH Duodid not appear in the first debate after his departure from the Guadalix house. This raised many doubts on social networksattributing the absence to fear of the comments that could be made about their contest.

However, Angel ChristAna’s husband, came to the set on Tuesday night, where clarified the entire circumstance and silenced the assumptions. “He is not able to see, his condition has worsened.” hypertension“explained Bárbara Rey’s son.

“I have the medical parts with the recommendation,” he assured. “They had to change his medication because it was not working and he has moved away from the media spotlight,” he revealed. “She is not even ready to go out on the street.“he indicated.

Ángel declared that he was very worried about his wife: “The only thing I can do is take care of her and keep an eye on her.” He also explained that he did not go to the set for an obvious reason. “I was her defender, I didn’t have to come while she was away,” he said.

Finally, he explained that they watched the program when they could, because they tried to get Ana to go to bed early. “Thank you for coming today as a collaborator and We wish Ana a speedy recovery.“, he appreciated the explanation Ion Aramendi.