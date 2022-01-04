It is true that the Argentine National Team has many quality strikers, who in addition to having the best player on the planet Lionel Messi has diamonds like Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa, among others, but what Ángel Correa seems to me to be worthy of note.
The one from San Lorenzo was the great architect of Atlético Madrid’s last victory for the Spanish League with two goals and has just renewed his link with that institution until 2026: it is not a question of getting on the boat now that the things, but I think the average Argentine has not valued it as much as it deserves.
I believe that the 26-year-old Argentine footballer you have to give him more chances in the national combined. A member of the delegation that won the 2021 Copa América in Brazil (he played two games), Angelito is one of the most exciting that the national team has, he has a devilish dribble that is very difficult to control, as well as a speed ability greater than that of half.
Of course, he will have to keep him in the Albiceleste team to convince the fans who still have doubts about his contribution, but have disputed 305 games in seven seasons with the “Colchonero”, being Of the current squad, the third with the most games played there, it is not for everyone.
In addition, he has made important goals such as the last official at Vicente Calderón or the draw against Valladolid in the decisive match of the last Spanish championship, and has recovered from a heart abnormality having to undergo heart surgery in New York, he barely made it to the Madrid team, so he knows well what it means to recover.
In San Lorenzo gave us unforgettable moments For lovers of Argentine football and that field so much ours, in Atlético he continued to show it from time to time and now he is experiencing one of the best moments of his career. He hopes to be able to play his first World Cup, in Qatar 2022, and I think that Scaloni must be convinced to take it.
Correa has converted 53 goals in 305 games played with Atlético Madrid. In addition, they won the 2018 UEFA Europa League (3-0 at Olympique Marseille), the 2018 European Super Cup (4-2 at Real Madrid) and La Liga 2020/21. I think it’s time we value it a little more. He will respond to us with soccer and goals, I’m sure.
