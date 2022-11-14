Just a few days ago, coach Lionel Scaloni provided the official list of 26 soccer players summoned to the Argentine team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and one of those who was left out of the payroll was Angel StrapAtlético Madrid striker who had been regularly considered.
The one that emerged in San Lorenzo, after hours complicated by the tough decision that will marginalize him from the World Cup, broke the silence in TyC Sports and expressed himself about his feelings at this time.
“The truth is that I had great hopes of being in the World Cup, because that is the dream of every footballer. And it was a very hard blow to have been left out of the final list at the last moment”said the 27-year-old from Rosario at the Ezeiza airport.
“I am very grateful for the public words of encouragement that Diego Simeone and Rodrigo De Paul gave me.because both the latter and Nahuel Molina, more than teammates at Atlético de Madrid, are friends, and that is why I wished them the best for the World Cup, the same as the rest of the boys,” Angelito pointed out.
“That’s why now I only have to encourage my teammates and the coaching staff, so that they have the best possible World Cup”closed Correa, victim of the last ‘cut’ that Scaloni made in the list.
The DT decided to further strengthen the defense with John Foythand also chose the other Strap (Joaquin) above him, when making the final determination for the Argentine payroll. Football, likewise, always gives revenge.
