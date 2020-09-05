The ex-cyclist Ángel Casero will appear in the elections of the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation, as reported by the applicant himself, who seeks a profound renewal of Spanish cycling. The Valencian professional ex-cyclist – winner of the Vuelta Ciclista a España, Tour del Porvenir and champion of Spain- bases your project on a deep transformation and in a determined commitment to promote cycling in all areas.

Under the motto “In search of excellence”, Casero is convinced of the need for a change to improve and modernize cycling in Spain, therefore prioritizing the renovation of the current structures. “There is much to do and improve.” According to Casero, cycling is “a popular and deeply rooted sport in Spain, but it is far from what a proper functioning should be“And in that sense, one of the highlights that he includes in his candidacy is to achieve an increase in the number of federative licenses, as well as to protect federated cyclists with better coverage.”Cyclists of any level and modality must feel protected“, he assures.

Ángel Casero, who is currently the general director of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Comunidad Valenciana, It also emphasizes the need to increase the number of schools to improve the cycling base, as well as equip them with the necessary means and, at the same time, bets on the creation and professionalization of specific commissions in each discipline to improve and make this sport grow. sustainably. Among her proposals, the consolidation of women’s cycling stands out, which, in her opinion, “is already a reality”, but which requires greater support.

The candidacy that heads also includes in its program the integration into the European collaboration program “EuroVelo”, as well as the launch of training courses to improve the level of all levels: technicians, referees and organizers, among others. Ángel Casero, who recovered the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana after eight years without being held, also believes that it is convenient to bring the Federation closer to the world of cycling and that this proximity generates a more fluid communication. “The Federation must be close and not operate away from the people“, he pointed.

Another of the main lines of his candidacy is the launching of a program that contributes to the search and implementation of sponsorships, a fundamental issue in the sport of cycling. “You have to generate resources and know how to make them profitable, attracting investment to the world of cycling is key“added Casero, who is convinced that he will find the majority support among the estates that participate in the elections to the RFEC presidency.