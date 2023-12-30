Shortly before Christmas Eve, the Plaza del Dos de Mayo is abuzz with Christmas dinners, meetings of friends, improvised parties and decoration of lights in all the bars when Ángel Carmona (Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, 44 years old) arrives running , takes off his coat in a flash and poses at the door of the Gato Malasaña bar in Madrid with one of his characteristic Hawaiian shirts, “his trademark,” he says with a laugh. It could be the Ángel Carmona costume, one more of the good handful of them that has had to be worn to record Cachitos New Year's Eve: the gala, the end of the year special of the applauded musical and humorous program that will be broadcast on December 31 at 10:30 p.m. on La 2 and RTVE Play and which, for the first time, features the presenter and journalist from Radio Nacional España (RNE ) as master of ceremonies. “Esta bien!”, he exclaims when the first photo is thrown at him.

Carmona takes out his cell phone and shows all the costumes: hippie, heavy, posh, tennis player… “The program is a dramatized story where a variety show is recreated. From those shows of his entire life with his ballet corps and everything,” he explains. To this end, the gala has been recorded in the emblematic El Molino cabaret in Barcelona, ​​recently rebuilt, and recovers the splendor spirit of the musicals, the marabou feathers and the toasts, accompanied by spaces of magic, ventriloquists and humorous monologues. “It's a real gala kitsch“, acknowledges its presenter, whose eyes widen when he tells that he is accompanied by Lita Claver La Maña, variety artist, famous director of El Molino and diva of Barcelona's Parallel, and the actor Fernando Esteso, popular face of the television of an entire generation. “I arrived at Spanish Television as I arrived at Radio 3: as a devoted listener,” he says. “And if no one talks about me after the gala, that means I did well,” he confesses.

Carmona arrives as presenter of Little piecesboth in the New Year's Eve special and in the regular season – its new season will begin on January 12, 2024 -, replacing journalist Virginia Díaz, who spent 11 seasons at the helm of the program. Both are part of the Radio 3 team, the public station dedicated to music. Díaz continues there with the spaces 180 degrees and The typical program and He made the leap this season to RNE as presenter of More tomorrow, the morning program where it deals with daily news beyond the musical themes that had to be adjusted in Today everything starts, where he made a journalistic name and received an Ondas award for best music radio presenter. Foam Rubber Admirer and late night shows of David Letterman and Jay Leno, Carmona is a born communicator, with a quirky and energetic personality. Nothing conventional. He has collaborated on television in spaces such as The next, but now it's his turn to be in the center of the spotlight. “I've been warming up the band on television,” she says with a smile.

Of all the possible Carmonas in Cachitos New Year's Eve: the gala, one, precisely, will be the one dressed as a soccer player. The image serves to express the respect he feels for this television opportunity in a program so loved and valued by the audience every Christmas: “I see myself as a host. Nothing else. On a soccer field, I would be the typical five and the scriptwriters, the directors and the direction of the program would be the nines who score the goals.” The scriptwriters of the Christmas gala are the two usual ones: Pablo González Batista and Antonio Vicente, who is Carmona's right-hand man in More tomorrow and it already was in Today everything starts. “Both are already part of Christmas in Spain,” reflects the presenter, who became a scriptwriter for one of the programs in one of its seasons. “They are an entity of humor. If they even interviewed them in A country to laugh at!”.

Cachitos New Year's Eve: the gala will last an hour with performances by Sidonie, Amaia, Lori Meyers, Carlangas and Adiós Amores, among others, and, just after the bells, “the archive or churro Little pieces”, as everyone calls it internally. The now classic three-hour space with dozens of songs in archive videos and their delirious labels, drawing on sarcasm and nostalgia, and which is worked on for two months. “I was blown away by the love they put into it,” says Carmona. “Every year, the chain asks us for more and this year we have gone for the gala, apart from the churro de Little pieces. Because it is surprising how every January 1st new people continue to enter the world of Little pieces”says Jero Rodríguez, co-director of Little pieces New Years Eve along with Arantxa Soroa.

Carmona and his costumes, music and humor, all together, in the last program before the bells on La 2. The end of the year is a very symbolic place for family tradition. From Tuesday 13th to José Mota and, for some time now on the second chain, Little pieces. “I remember seeing Sabrina's breast in slow motion, but very slow motion, while I saw the amazed faces of my uncle Paco on one side and my aunt Carmina on the other,” recalls Carmona, who, on this December 31 with him At the forefront, he only hopes one thing: “That people enjoy something that belongs to everyone: the TVE archive.”

