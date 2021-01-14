Cordovan golfer Ángel Cabrera was arrested by Interpol this Thursday in a neighborhood in the south of Rio de Janeiro. He was a fugitive in the United States despite the request for his arrest by Interpol but his visa had expired.

Now, the Duck should be extradited to Argentina where in Córdoba he will be tried for the causes of gender violence against two of his former partners.

The Superior Court of Justice of Córdoba had issued a resolution a few days ago that rejected two requests from Cabrera. The first, to establish a Court so that the case reaches the Third Crime Chamber and the Second does not treat it as it has been until now. And the second, to return to Córdoba to testify but at liberty, which was also rejected.

Two criminal proceedings await him in the Cordovan Justice and the defender of one of the victims will ask for an effective prison, which has a maximum of six years. “He has made fun of Justice and constantly threatened his ex-partners. He even said that he would take a flight and kill her, in addition to shitting in Justice,” he said. Carlos Nayi to Clarin.

Cabrera with Cecilia Torre Mana, a former golfer partner and one of his complainants.

In 2014, the arrest warrant was issued by the Family Violence Prosecutor’s Office headed by Dr. Cristian Britos, to which he joined another request made 121 days ago in the Cordoba court because he is still a fugitive. “He laughs at the judges and the international arrest warrant,” Nayi said.

For the lawyer, Cabrera is a violent person and “runs the risk of committing any barbarity.” To which he added: “He is threatening the victims and refusing to surrender, draw your own conclusions.”

Nayi leaked to the Cordoba media a month ago the content of a message that according to him he sent to Silvia Rivadero, the mother of his two oldest children. “I’m going to shit killing you. I’m going to take a jet, I’m going to shit killing you and I shit on all the judges,” would have been the message.

The woman’s complaint was filed with the Family Violence Prosecutor No. 3, in charge of the prosecutor Christian griffi. Two years ago, the Police had to intervene in a confusing episode in Cabrera’s house, in Villa Allende, due to a complaint from neighbors for shouting and fighting with his ex-wife.

He also showed videos where Cabrera accused Rivadero of being “a whore” and dressing badly in front of the children. And that he threatened her not to keep Nayi as a defender. “Cabrera hates me, but we are going to follow this trial until the last instances,” said the lawyer.