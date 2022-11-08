The Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, Sentenced in 2021 to two years in prison for gender-based violence against his ex-partner Cecilia Torres, he added another sentence this Monday for the same crime committed against another woman, judicial sources reported.

“Pato” Cabrera (53 years old) was now sentenced for violence against another of his ex-partners, Micaela Escudero. In this case he will receive a reduced sentence after an agreement between the defense and the plaintiff in an abbreviated trial.

Ángel Cabrera arrived in Argentina after being extradited from Brazil. Photo: Argentine Federal Police

“Many say that prison is bad, but it’s not like that, prison did me good,” Cabrera said during the hearing held in the courts of Córdoba, the province where he is from, according to a quote from the local press.

Cabrera will remain in jail after a new sentence

Cabrera will remain in custody until serving the new sentence of two years and four months in prison.

The Argentine won the US Open in 2007 and in 2009 he was the first Latin American to win the Augusta Masters.

The Argentine Ángel Cabrera, the only Latin American to win the Masters. It was in 2009. Photo: Efe / File THE TIME

After being denounced by his ex-partners, the golfer had avoided appearing to testify before the prosecution, but was arrested in Brazil and extradited to Argentina in June 2021.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news