Ángel Cabrera played the Pro Am this Tuesday at the Country Club of Bogotá.
The golfer had already been punished for the same cause in 2021.
November 07, 2022, 08:43 PM
The Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, Sentenced in 2021 to two years in prison for gender-based violence against his ex-partner Cecilia Torres, he added another sentence this Monday for the same crime committed against another woman, judicial sources reported.
“Pato” Cabrera (53 years old) was now sentenced for violence against another of his ex-partners, Micaela Escudero. In this case he will receive a reduced sentence after an agreement between the defense and the plaintiff in an abbreviated trial.
“Many say that prison is bad, but it’s not like that, prison did me good,” Cabrera said during the hearing held in the courts of Córdoba, the province where he is from, according to a quote from the local press.
Cabrera will remain in jail after a new sentence
Cabrera will remain in custody until serving the new sentence of two years and four months in prison.
The Argentine won the US Open in 2007 and in 2009 he was the first Latin American to win the Augusta Masters.
After being denounced by his ex-partners, the golfer had avoided appearing to testify before the prosecution, but was arrested in Brazil and extradited to Argentina in June 2021.
SPORTS
with AFP
keep going down
