The Colombian gymnast Angel Barajas returned to the podium in the Baku World Cup after obtaining the bronze medal in the fixed bar competition and continues on his way in search of a place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Barajas qualified for this final in last Friday's competition, which the Brazilian dominated Arthur Mariano and in which the Chinese Xiao Ruoteng, absolute Olympic runner-up, was in the fight.

This time the podium was different, since the gold went to the gymnast from Lithuania Tvorogal Roberto, while the silver remained in Mariano's possession. Those who accompanied Barajas on the podium.

One more medal

Barajas achieved bronze on Saturday in the parallel vines competition with 14,700. the money went to Zou Jingyuanwith 14,900, and the gold he got Illia Kovtun, with 14,900.

Barajas continues in the fight for a place in the Paris Olympic Games, the second for Colombia after the place achieved by Luisa Blanco in the last Pan American Games in Santiago in 2023.

The athlete from Norte Santander won bronze in the Cairo Cup, Egypt, on parallel vines with a score of 14,400.