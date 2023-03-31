The Colombian Ángel Barajas, 16, has been proclaimed this Friday world junior gymnastics runner-up in the championships that are held in Antalya (Turkey).

Barajas (Cúcuta, August 2, 2006) finished the final of the six apparatus with 80,131 points, only surpassed by the Chinese Guohuan Qin, who added 80,199. The Italian Riccardo Villa completed the podium, with 79,665.

Barajas emerged as a great promise of Colombian gymnastics by winning seven gold medals last year at the South American Youth Games and is confirmed as one of the gymnasts in the world with the best futureby surpassing the juniors from countries with a great tradition in this sport such as Japan, Germany, the United States or Brazil.

The only nuance that must be put to the results of these world championships is the absence, due to sanction, of the representatives of Russia.

Angel Barajas, a gymnast since she was four years old, achieved the best score of all the finalists on the barre, 14,000, and the second on the parallel bars, 13,733, and on the floor, 13,866. He completed his contest with a 12.233 on pommel horse, a 12.933 on rings and a 13.366 on vault.

In the qualifying round on Wednesday he had already achieved the best grade. He is equally qualified for the floor, parallel and bar world finals, so he can finish the competition with up to four medals.

