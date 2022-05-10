Ángel Gabriel Barajas Vivas became the figure of the Colombian delegation in the South American Youth Games, in which he ranked second in the medal table with 35 golds, 32 silvers and 26 bronzes, a contest won by Brazil.

Barajas won gold in the all-around, floor, high bar, parallel bars, pommel horse, vault and team events, confirming his excellent performance.

He has been in gymnastics since he was 4 years old, a sport he joined because a neighbor told his mother that he had a lot of talent for that discipline.

“I used to do crescents from a very young age, I climbed on the roofs and a neighbor told my mom to take me to the gym and she listened to him. I went, but I didn’t like it. It was only girls who trained and that’s why I didn’t come back. Then I went back and continued. I remember that I went to the Eustorgio Colmenares de Cúcuta gym, where Professor Jairo Ruiz went”, he told EL TIEMPO.

Ángel Gabriel was born on August 12, 2006 in Cúcuta. His parents are Angélica María Vivas and Wilson Barajas and his older brothers are called Jeison Andrés and Youri.

“My life as a child was sometimes complicated by the issue of money. We never lacked for anything, but it was difficult to get the money.”

Wilson does not live with them and from the beginning his brothers carried the load of the house, since his mother left the trades she did. Ángel says that Jeison found work in a pizzeria and was the one who provided the daily support.

“My life as a child was sometimes complicated by the issue of money. We never lacked anything, but it was difficult to get the money. We had food and shelter. I haven’t lived with my dad since I was 6 years old and my brothers had to work since they were 13 years old. Today we live in the Trigal del Norte neighborhood in Cúcuta, in my grandmother Nubia’s house,” he said.

There are many sacrifices he makes, at least that is noticeable when he begins to detail what a normal day in his life is like.

“I get up very early, I get ready and I arrive at the coliseum at 6:15 am, I do therapy, at 7 I am in formation to train and we finish at 11:45 am We have lunch at 12:15 p.m. and train until 3 p.m. I go to therapy, I get home at 4:30 p.m., I rest and study from 6 to 7 p.m. and I go to sleep, ”he said.

He rarely sees his friends, he doesn’t have time for that. He doesn’t go to parties either.

“It’s that I have to rest a lot, recover from the hard training. I study virtually from Tuesday to Friday at the Kuepa Institution, in Bogotá. I’m doing fine. I like math, but I crack English,” said Barajas, who likes movies and reading.

Great friend

Jossimar Calvo, one of the figures of Colombian gymnastics, is his reference and was fortunate to train with him since the first day he arrived at the coliseum.

“For as long as I can remember, Calvo was good to me. He called him ‘dad’ because he was with me up and down and we’re doing well, ”he specified.

And he added: “I realized that I had conditions for gymnastics when I turned 7 years old, because I was doing well, the scores were good and I never liked another sport.”

He says that he does the strong routines on the floor and considers that he is equal in the others. He likes the parallel bars and understands that in the rest he has to improve.

“Those medals from the Games are important, it tells me that I must continue with everything. The one that gave me the most satisfaction in Rosario was the one I achieved by teams, because it is the most important, we show all the work we have done, what we have done. I am proud to have won what I won in Argentina”, he said.

Ángel Barajas assures that his goal is to compete in the Olympic Games, win medals in that event and that he can achieve it because he has endured the hard training sessions, the most complicated part of his career.

Difficult moments

Not everything is rosy for him. Barajas warns that the path he has carved out over the years in sports has been difficult and that, for this reason, he has thought on some occasions of moving away.

“Sometimes I have thought about it because I don’t have a life like other people my age. Everything is very strict, but I get over it. I continue because I understand that it is my future and I quickly change my mind,” she said.

Angélica says that her son’s love of gymnastics was born from television and that since he was a child he liked to jump from the bedroom closet to the bed.

“Since I was very little I was like that. He would see what ‘Lazy Town’ was doing, that TV show, and he would imitate all those jumps. He would throw himself from the closet to the bed, but nothing ever happened to him ”, said Ángel’s mother, who years ago made a living doing nails, then running a bakery, until her mother told her to dedicate herself to her children.

He has no words for what his children do. She knows that practically they have helped her with the money for food and studies for the members of the family. For her, Ángel is one more reason to continue in the fight.



“Angel, of course, help me. He already takes care of his personal expenses and then one takes a weight off one’s shoulders. His diet is different, because he has to eat a lot of protein, salads, fruits, all without sugar. You have to buy vitamins for his sport, hydration and he lives hungry, ”he pointed out.

Ruiz, the technician, is a demanding man, who likes discipline, and in his environment, at the Fisio Gym, he trains his best gymnasts.

“Ángel is a man who has sacrificed a lot for the sport. The daily routine he does says it all. He is disciplined and every time I see that he has been overcoming his routines, ”Ruiz told EL TIEMPO.

The counselor, who has managed the Colombian National Team in recent years and has had important athletes such as Calvo under his command, he knows that Barajas has to improve and that is why he focuses on that project.

For all this Angel continues in the sport. He understands that it is his future, that thanks to what he has won he can become a great sports figure to meet the goals that he has proposed.

“I make an effort every day because I would like to buy my own house, help my family as they have helped me”, sentenced.

