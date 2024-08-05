Angel Barajas He cried when he saw his family who had made a huge effort to come to Paris and watch him win the silver medal in the high bar competition at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Angélica Vivas, his mother; Alfredo Dugarte, his uncle, and Youri, his brother, made immense sacrifices to pay for the trip and see the dream of the youngest member of the family come true.

Angélica could not contain her emotion, of course, neither could Ángel, and they hugged each other in a hug that was joined by 50 million Colombians from a distance.

She came to Paris supported by the mayor of Cúcuta, the governorate of Norte de Santander and Comfaoriente, who gave her the trip as a gift.

“It is a sacrifice that we made and seeing him win is an immense joy.“I still remember when I was a child and I watched those television series in which I fell in love with gymnastics,” Angélica told EL TIEMPO.

Alfredo lives in Cúcuta and could not be left behind, but there was no sponsorship to come, so he paid out of his own pocket.

“I couldn’t let my sister and my other nephew come alone, so I made the sacrifice of coming on my own and look what happened,” she said.

Youri’s life, as we say in Colombia, is ‘Olympic’, as she left her job behind and sold her motorcycle to pay for her tickets and stay.

“It had to be done. I don’t know what will happen, but I had to be here with my brothermy uncle and my mother. I sold the motorcycle and I hope that they don’t fire me from the job I left,” Youri said, nervous when asked what he did for a living, which he couldn’t answer.

