There are no other words to describe what Colombian Ángel Barajas did on the high bar of gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: spectacular, feat and incredible.

The athlete, who was born in Norte de Santander 17 years ago, won the silver medal in that discipline and became the first medal for Colombia in these Games.

With the Colombian flag draped over his shoulders, Barajas celebrated this valuable medal for the national sport in the arena. In the competition, the young man – who turns 18 on August 12 – achieved a score of 14.533.

The Colombian was only surpassed by the Japanese Shinnosuke Oka, with the same score as Barajas.

“Since he was a child, since he started training, Ángel has always seen Jossimar Calvo as a reference. “He has always been there for him. He is his support,” said Angélica Vivas, the mother of this young Olympic star.

Regarding the manoeuvre on the high bar with which she won the medal, experts in the discipline commented that she presented an exercise that was above par: it included four well-executed releases, two of them linked, and a double somersault with a pirouette that she nailed to the floor. A slight lack of tension in her body at one point was her only obvious error.

Thus, the difficulty score of 6,600 was joined by an execution score of 7,933 which added up to the final score of 14,533.

Barajas coach Jairo Ruiz said it was a dream come true. “We are reaping the fruits of what we have sown”he said. He thanked the Colombian Olympic Committee for its support, which is now visible with this medal from the man from Cúcuta.

“I’m very happy, very satisfied,” added Ruiz, who thanked his entire team, who are also Olympic medalists with this victory in Barajas.

