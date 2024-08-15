The Olympic medalist Angel Barajas She only thinks about her future and wants to focus on continuing to improve her technique in gymnastics, which brought so much joy to Colombia with the silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

Barajas shined in the high bar event and climbed onto the podium to claim her silver medal in gymnastics after finishing second in the event.

Angel tied the score with the champion, the Japanese Shinnosuke Oka, but was left without the gold because he had a worse classification in the execution compared to his rival.

The Cúcuta native became the youngest Colombian athlete to win a medal at the Olympic Games, doing so at 17 years and 369 days old, beating the record set by his compatriot Leydi Solís, who also won silver but did so at 18 years and 178 days old in weightlifting.

In addition, Barajas set the record for the youngest South American to win a medal at the Olympic Games, breaking the record of Brazilian Jorge Fernandes who achieved it at just 18 years and 11 days, when he won bronze in the 4×2000 freestyle relay in 1980.

Out of the country?

In one of the interviews that Barajas has given since his return to the country, the medalist was clear in assuring that his professional project is outside of Colombia.

“I really wanted to start a new life, so to speak, outside the country. Study abroad too. Because many offers to compete for a league come from abroad, which is very good because you get paid for competing.”he told Red + News.

“I think it’s also necessary and good because you get into a competitive rhythm, but you have to plan it and talk to the teacher and my mother,” added the athlete.

