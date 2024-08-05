The Colombian Angel Barajas He is overjoyed after winning the silver medal in gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The athlete said on Monday in Paris that the medal he won on the beam is the reward for the sacrifice of years of training and obedience, while assuring that for him that medal “is everything.”

“Every sacrifice will be worth it later. Every sacrifice, being obedient, that sooner or later gives results,” said to journalists the gymnast who turns 18 on the 12th of this month and is from Cúcuta, capital of the department of Norte de Santander.

The gold medal went to the Japanese Shinnosuke Oka, who obtained the same score as the Colombian, 14.533, so Barajas won the silver medal due to small errors he made in his routine and the bronze was shared by the Chinese Boheng Zhang and the Taiwanese Chia-Hung Tang with 13.966.

The Olympic medalist thanked his family and especially his mother: “I want to thank my family, my mother who made a sacrifice to come and it is a dream that I fulfilled. I must thank all of Colombia, all of Norte de Santander.”

How much did Barajas earn?

The Ministry of Sport A few weeks ago, the Olympic Games updated the table of economic incentives that athletes who win gold, silver and bronze medals at the Paris Olympic Games will receive.

By resolution number 000636 of July 25, 2024, the Ministry of Sport established “the value of the economic incentives for athletes and coaches who win medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas receives the silver medal in the men’s high bar final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Bercy Arena, on Monday, in Paris. Photo:EFE/Miguel Gutierrez Share

The aforementioned resolution increased the economic incentives for athletes and coaches of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which were set in current legal monthly minimum wages (SMLMV), in article 6 of Resolution 001834 of 2017 of Coldeportes.

The economic incentive for the silver medal won by Barajas was set at 140 SMLMV silver. That is to say, for the silver medal the Government will give the athlete 191 million 100 thousand pesos.

The incentive for the gold medal was readjusted by 10% and was set at 264 SMLMV, that is, 343 million 200 thousand pesos, and for the bronze, 136 million 500 thousand pesos.

