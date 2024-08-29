The Colombian gymnast Angel Barajas will undergo ligament surgery next week in Bogotaafter winning a historic silver medal in gymnastics Olympics.

Barajaswho came of age a few weeks ago, underwent several medical examinations for a discomfort that she has been complaining of since January of this year, but that was not an impediment to her shining at the Olympics.

Jairo Ruiz confirmed the ligament discomfort

EL TIEMPO spoke with Angel’s coach, Jairo Ruizwho explained that the Colombian gymnast has been dragging this discomfort in the left ankle for a few months now and was the reason for his absence from the World Cup.

“In the last week of January, he had pain in the inner part of the neck of his foot. He was checked and was going to compete in the World Cup on floor, but that pain forced us to leave him alone,” said the experienced coach.

Angel Barajas, who was welcomed by a huge crowd in his homeland, and who was training in the gym a few days after winning the silver medal on the parallel bars, underwent an MRI scan which determined that the best option was surgery.

It is not a serious matter, neither is it a cruciate ligament nor an anterior ligament, it is something that needs to be done to ensure stability.

“As soon as he came back from the Olympics, the doctor ordered an MRI and it showed that the fibula ligament was damaged. They are going to reconstruct those two ligaments,” said Ruiz.

The ligament surgery is not a cause for concern, said Ruiz, as it will only take 15 days to recover. “It is not a serious matter, neither the cruciate ligament nor the anterior ligament, it is something that needs to be done to ensure stability.”

This Thursday, Angel Barajas He underwent preoperative medical examinations on his left ankle and arrived in Ibagué, where he will be at the opening of the National Gymnastics Championships in the musical city of Colombia.

