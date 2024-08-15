One of the best participations of the Colombians in the Olympic Games was that of Angel Barajas, the 17-year-old gymnast who managed to hang a silver medal around his neckwhich he celebrated with a flag of his country on his shoulders.

Barajas’ discipline and focus were key pieces for the victory obtained by the North Santander native in the competitions held in Paris, which only the best reach.

Upon his arrival in the country, a crowd of people accompanied the athlete to his home and since then the shower of praise and congratulations has not stopped. Without a doubt, The young gymnast has become a reference for athletes who dream of getting on the podium in different disciplines.

However, Sport in Colombia suffered another blow last week when it was confirmed that there would be a budget cut allocated by the State for this portfolio.

With this decrease, the Ministry will stop receiving 848 billion pesos, going from $1,312 billion in 2024 to 464 billion pesos by 2025.

In this regard, Angel Barajas’ coach, Professor Jairo Ruiz, said in a conversation with Caracol Radio that The almost 900 billion pesos that are not received harm sport.

“I want to tell the government that those 900 billion pesos that they plan not to give to sports, that is a problem that would affect everyone, “Because sport is the best advertising vehicle, where we keep our children, the future of the country, away from vices or other things they shouldn’t be doing. I do make that call,” said the coach.

However, he said that the participation of the Ministry of Sport, the Colombian Olympic Committee and other institutions was key to the qualification process that led Ángel Barajas to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I have to mention and thank the Ministry of Sport, the Olympic Committee, the Gymnastics Federation, “I had the help of the league, my entire coaching staff and the excellent team I have in the interdisciplinary group, and that is very positive,” said the coach who led Barajas to the podium.

